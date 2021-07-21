Top Doctors Issue A Dire Warning For Unvaccinated Ohioans

By 36 minutes ago
  • A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
    A technician from the Findlay College of Pharmacy fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic in Reynoldsburg in February 2021.
    Dan Konik

After falling to levels not seen in over a year, COVID-19 cases in Ohio have more than doubled in the past couple of weeks due to the latest highly contagious Delta variant. And  doctors are warning unvaccinated people that they, and their unvaccinated children, are at great risk of catching it. 

The Ohio Department of Health’s Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says anyone who is unvaccinated at this point is at great risk of contracting COVID. 

“It’s now a choice between vaccination or running the risk of COVID-19 infection because you are going to get it," Vanderhoff says.

More than half of Ohioans have yet to get vaccinated. Vanderhoff and pediatric doctors say kids under 12 who cannot get the vaccine are vulnerable if adults are unvaccinated. He says ODH is looking at recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics that suggests children in schools wear masks and adds ODH will offer specific guidance on that issue soon.  

Tags: 
COVID
unvaccinated Ohioans
coronavirus - delta variant
Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff

Related Content

What Ohio Teachers Think About Going Back To School Next Month With COVID Cases Trending Upward

By 20 hours ago
Licking County classroom in 2019
Dan Konik

COVID cases in Ohio are trending upward as schools are preparing to reopen for the upcoming school year. So, what do teachers think need to be done to make sure schools are safe?

Ohio Senate President Has Harsh Words For Latest COVID Relief Package

By Mar 10, 2021
Ohio Sen President Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Jo Ingles

Congress has passed a $1.9-trillion-dollar COVID relief package along party lines. It didn’t get a single Republican vote. The Republican leader of the Ohio Senate has stong condemnation for it too. 

Did Ohio's Curfew Work? Ohio's Governor Thinks So.

By Feb 15, 2021
Outdoor dining area created for COVID at Annes Kitchen, Powell, Ohio
Jo Ingles

The curfew that closed Ohio’s restaurants and bars in late evening hours since November has been lifted. But is there evidence that curfew actually prevented the spread of coronavirus? The governor thinks so.

2020 Year In Review - Pandemic And Scandals Didn't Keep Ohio Lawmakers From Passing Some Key Bills

By Dec 29, 2020

The pandemic slowed down work at the Statehouse in 2020. But lawmakers did pass bills that make it easier for Ohioans to get health care, make it easier for local communities to get money to fund programs and make it more difficult to get an abortion. Here are some of the major pieces of legislation that were passed and signed into law.

COVID Vaccine Rates Stall As Delta Variant Gaining In Ohio

By Jul 14, 2021
Lorenzo Thomas of Columbus, now living in Maui, Hawaii, gets a COVID vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic at the Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center in March 2021.
Dan Konik

With more than 40% of Ohioans unvaccinated against COVID, the Ohio Department of Health is urging people to get those shots. And they say it’s critical with the way the highly contagious delta variant of the disease is spreading.