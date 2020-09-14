Top Leaders In Ohio Senate Under Quarantine After One Tests Positive for COVID-19

  • Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House) and Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), February 2019
    Andy Chow

Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), the Ohio Senate President Pro Tempore, has tested positive for COVID-19. Peterson, along with Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina) have placed themselves under quarantine.

A spokesperson for the Senate Majority Caucus says Peterson is doing "ok." Peterson even participated in Monday's virtual meeting of the Ohio Controlling Board.

Obhof has placed himself under quarantine because he had a brief interaction with Peterson during an outdoor event last week. The spokesperson says Obhof's quarantine is out of an abundance of caution.

Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) and Frank Hoagland (R-Mingo Junction) have also both tested positive for COVID-19 during this pandemic.

