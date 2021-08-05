© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
RSS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

New Lease Agreement For Progressive Field

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 5, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
Gov DeWine Progressive Field, August 5, 2021 (credit Jo Ingles:Zoom).png
Jo Ingles
/
Zoom
Gov. Mike DeWine at announcement at Progressive Field

The state, along with local entities, is part of the $435 million investment into the home of the Cleveland baseball team.

There’s a new lease agreement for Progressive field, home of Cleveland's Major League Baseball team.

The $435 million deal involves a combination of money from the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the team, and the state. Governor Mike DeWine says the $30 million investment the state will be making as part of this new lease agreement is well worth it.

“I think this is a good victory, frankly, for everyone. It’s good for the team. It’s good for the city. It’s good for the county, good for the state and very good for the fans," DeWine says.

The deal is a 15-year lease but DeWine says that could be extended to 25 years. The team is changing its name to the Cleveland Guardians starting in 2022.

Tags

SportsClevelandCleveland IndiansProgressive Field
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content