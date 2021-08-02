-
The state, along with local entities, is part of the $435 million investment into the home of the Cleveland baseball team.
The federal government is setting up a mass vaccination site at the Wolstein Center at Cleveland State University. The site will deliver as many as 6,000…
For Second Time In A Month, Supreme Court Hears Case Involving Abortion Restrictions In State BudgetThe Ohio Supreme Court has heard yet another case involving one of the state’s abortion providers. It’s the second one this month. This case revolves…
Gov. John Kasich says the mass shooting in Orlando shows the importance to make sure there are safety measures in place at places where large crowds…
A group of bus riders and union leaders from Cleveland was in Columbus today. The group is telling state lawmakers to dedicate more money to funding…