2016 presidential election

-
The Department of Homeland Security has reached out to elections officials in Ohio and 20 other states, which have confirmed they were targeted by hackers…
-
Since leaving the presidential race last May, Gov. John Kasich has been writing his fourth book, and it'll be out this spring.The title of the book “Two…
-
Worries about hacking and cybercrime resulted in the federal Department of Homeland Security naming voting machines and elections systems around the…
-
The head of the Ohio Republican Party is likely to have a challenger to his re-election to that position next month. Ohio Republican Party chair Matt…
-
Nearly 5.5 million Ohioans cast ballots in the November presidential election, making the turnout in 2016 slightly higher than it was four years ago. And…
-
It turns out Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton may have won one more county in Ohio than originally reported. Lorain County was a close one…
-
Now that the election is over, lawmakers will be coming back to work at the Statehouse for the lame duck session. But the presidential race is likely to…
-
Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan says he’ll challenge Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi for the job of leading Democrats in Congress. And the idea is going over…
-
Donald Trump’s campaign had targeted northeast Ohio in trying to build a win in this key swing state. Though Hillary Clinton won about 15,000 more votes,…
-
Republican President-Elect Donald Trump won more than the 270 electoral votes needed to put him in the White House. But backers of Democrat Hillary…