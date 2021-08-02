Aaron Marshall

-
One of the state’s leading civil liberties organizations is opposing Issue 1 – the victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law.The ACLU…
-
The state’s new medical marijuana law goes into effect Thursday. That means Ohio is now able to start putting the process in place to allow Ohioans to get…
-
Senators debating a medical marijuana bill passed by the Ohio House have made some changes to the plan. A senate committee put the state’s pharmacy board…
-
A panel of state lawmakers working on a medical marijuana bill has started hearings. Republican Steve Huffman is the sponsor of the bill. He’s also a…
-
The national group gathering signatures for a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana is already planning ahead for the fall…