absentee voting

A bill that would put changes and restrictions on Ohio laws related to early voting, ballot drop boxes and other election laws has finally been…
Groups that represent elections officials and voters are cautiously approaching a Republican-backed bill to make changes in Ohio’s laws on early voting,…
Ohio has joined the list of states where Republicans want to make changes to voting laws after the 2020 election. And there are changes in this bill that…
Ohio voters have requested 1.8 million absentee ballots, more than twice the number of applications at this point four years ago. And there’s a clear…
At public events and on Twitter, President Trump has urged supporters to vote by mail and in person to "test" the system. Gov. Mike DeWine confirms that…
The state’s Republican chief elections officer and Ohio Democrats continue to battle over installing additional drop boxes where absentee voters could…
With just days to go before the election, hundreds of absentee ballots are having to be re-issued in northwest Ohio.Secretary of State Jon Husted said…