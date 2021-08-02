bestRNCDNC

-
There’s plenty of star power at the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia this week. And among those famous faces is a somewhat infamous one from…
-
Loud and colorful protests have been getting a lot of attention at both the Democratic National Convention this week and the Republicans’ convention last…
-
There still may be questions of party unity for the Democrats coming out of their national convention, but on one issue, the party seems to be very united…
-
Protests at the DNC have been loud and disruptive at times, but as in Cleveland, they've been peaceful.A large group of demonstrators were set up in the…
-
One Ohio party leader who’s at the DNC as an elected delegate for Bernie Sanders says she’s very worried about the effect of the email scandal involving…
-
Many of the questions that were being asked of delegates at the Republican National Convention were about party unity. But with supporters of presumptive…
-
Real estate magnate Donald Trump accepted the GOP nomination last night. But that doesn’t mean the party is unified behind him. Gov. John Kasich’s…
-
Kasich's Presidential Campaign Officially Over With Trump Nomination, But He Says He Won't Go To RNCGov. John Kasich spent the entire day in northeast Ohio, but none of that time was spent at the Republican National Convention, which he helped lobby to…
-
The first day of the Republican National Convention began with harsh words for Gov. John Kasich who is in town but not attending the convention, over an…
-
No Republican has ever won the White House without Ohio, and the Buckeye State’s delegation usually gets prime real estate at the convention because of…