-
There’s a law that’s been on the books that designates part of Election Day as a state holiday but one Democratic state lawmaker says it’s not being…
-
House Overwhelmingly Passes Bill To Create Model Curriculum For Schools To Teach Cursive HandwritingThe House has overwhelmingly passed a bill to adopt a model curriculum for schools to use to teach cursive handwriting to elementary school kids. Rep. Dan…
-
After seven weeks without voting sessions, the full Ohio House will vote on Wednesday on a new Speaker, and because no candidate had 50 votes among the…
-
Studies show in the near future, about 2/3 of Ohio’s jobs will require some college or skilled vocational training. But the cost of getting that education…
-
Members of unions representing retired school workers are taking action to make sure Ohio lawmakers don’t freeze or cut cost of living allowances in their…
-
The Senate is now considering a proposal that would ban undocumented workers from receiving workers’ compensation if they’re injured on the job. The…
-
One day after a plan proposed by a Republican to would crack down on sanctuary cities was unveiled, statehouse Democrats came out with a plan of their…
-
Ohio Democrats are joining in on the attack on Donald Trump as the presidential candidate questions if a federal judge’s heritage makes him biased. Donald…
-
Ohio Democrats are trying to turn up the heat on the U.S. Senate to take action on the empty Supreme Court seat. State Democratic lawmakers are supporting…