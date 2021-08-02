-
Last week’s Democratic National Convention brought new questions about unity for that party, and nationwide attention for an outspoken former state…
-
There’s plenty of star power at the Democratic National Committee in Philadelphia this week. And among those famous faces is a somewhat infamous one from…
-
Loud and colorful protests have been getting a lot of attention at both the Democratic National Convention this week and the Republicans’ convention last…
-
There still may be questions of party unity for the Democrats coming out of their national convention, but on one issue, the party seems to be very united…
-
Hours after Hillary Clinton formally won the Democratic nomination for president, some “Bernie or Bust” delegates staged a protest in the massive media…
-
Protests at the DNC have been loud and disruptive at times, but as in Cleveland, they've been peaceful.A large group of demonstrators were set up in the…
-
One Ohio party leader who’s at the DNC as an elected delegate for Bernie Sanders says she’s very worried about the effect of the email scandal involving…
-
One of the speakers on the stage on the first night of the Democratic National Convention was the mayor of Ohio’s historic first state capitol – a town…
-
Ohio delegates at the DNC heard a message of coming together at their required meeting Monday morning. It comes as their convention got off to a rocky…
-
Supporters of Bernie Sanders have been blasting the role that the 715 superdelegates have played in this presidential campaign, since they aren’t pledged…