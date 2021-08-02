-
During the first presidential debate in Cleveland, President Donald Trump urged his supporters to go to voting locations and "watch very carefully." The…
Voter turnout in Ohio has been around 70 percent in presidential election years, and elections officials think turnout will be high this year as well. But…
A fast tracked bill that would make some changes in election law for the November vote passed the Ohio House along party lines Thursday. The bill was a…
Voting rights advocates, computer security experts and some county elections officials gathered at the Ohio Statehouse for in a cybersecurity initiative.…
The state attorney general and several county prosecutors will be reviewing cases of potential voter fraud where people are accused of casting a vote in a…
Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s spokesperson says there was what they call an "unsophisticated and unsuccessful" attempt to insert code to the office's…
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has told House Democrats that county officials are prepared to successfully administer elections no matter what the…
Ohio’s Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning voters to be vigilant when they come across information regarding politics and government on social…
Ohio’s top elections official, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, says giving workers a day off for Election Day is an interesting idea, but he’s not…
Ohio’s top elections official has sent the state’s database of voter information to the White House’s commission on election integrity. But the report…