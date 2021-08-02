-
A lot more is coming out about what the FBI was looking for earlier this spring related to an investigation into former House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger’s…
As another attempt among Republicans to pick a Speaker of the Ohio House has stalled, there’s been some action in the hometown of the former Speaker. And…
It’s been over a week now since the Ohio House Republican Caucus failed to come up with enough votes to name a new speaker to take over for the rest of…
Ohio House Republicans balked at passing a bill to reform the payday lending industry just hours after the top Republican leader stepped down amid an FBI…
The Speaker of the Ohio House has resigned, days after he hired a lawyer and admitted he’d learned the FBI was asking questions about him. Speaker Cliff…
House Republicans are reacting to news that the FBI is asking questions about the actions of Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. Details of the FBI’s inquiry and…