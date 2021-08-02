-
One of Governor John Kasich’s top department chiefs has resigned.Greg Moody, the man tapped by Kasich to head a new health policy office he created, will…
Gov. John Kasich has signed a bill that would continue $2.5 million in funding for a 40-year-old program providing wraparound services for at-risk kids…
A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies…
A program that helps working families in Ohio afford health care for their children with serious medical conditions is in limbo right now. Office of…
Nine of the 11 vetoes that state representatives voted to override in the state budget this week are related to Medicaid, though not the big veto on the…
Gov. John Kasich is spending the weekend in Washington – meeting with President Trump today, and then participating in meetings with governors about…
The state will soon start the process that could allow for controversial changes for around a million Ohioans on Medicaid. But it’s a long, tough road to…