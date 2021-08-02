high school graduation rate

-
This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a 1/3 of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the standards…
-
Some 47,000 of Ohio’s high school juniors are in danger of not meeting a set of tough new graduation standards for next year. And the state school…
-
Next year’s graduating high school senior must get a good score over seven different final tests or on a college entrance exam, or earn an industry…
-
High schools around the state are facing a crucial dilemma as about a third of students are not on track to graduate. That’s based on the new graduation…
-
Bill Requires School Board Develop Computer Science Standards, But Won't Mandate Schools To Use ThemSix states have adopted computer science standards for schools. A pair of suburban Columbus Republican lawmakers want Ohio to be next, but they don’t want…
-
A new report suggests a high school graduation crisis could be coming in Ohio. More than a third of the state’s high schoolers have not yet scored what…