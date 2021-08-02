-
The head of Ohio’s government watchdog agency has found what he’s calling “rampant fraud, waste and abuse” in the inmate vocational training program that…
-
The state’s top government watchdog says an Ohio Department of Transportation district manager should not have aided a vendor submitting a bid for work…
-
It took nearly three hours for the Republican-dominated House to pass its version of the budget, with 12 Republicans voting against it, and four Democrats…
-
The state's top watchdog says some parole officers have violated policy on how parolees can be detained. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and…
-
The state’s top watchdog says he wants some clarification on when state agencies can pay employees for denied vacation time. Inspector General Randy Meyer…
-
A state employee has been fired after inspectors found that he misused state time to campaign for Republicans. An anonymous source alleged that John…
-
The Ohio Department of Transportation has launched a disciplinary process after a crew dumped truckloads of polluted debris into a federally-protected…
-
A recent report by the state Inspector General that looked into the work activities of two former aides to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor is being questioned. Ohio…
-
A former top aide to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and another of her employees could face criminal charges because of the findings in an investigation into how…