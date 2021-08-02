-
Some of the companies that lost out on medical marijuana growing licenses are suing the state over the way those decisions were made. And those companies…
-
Some of the people who brought a marijuana legalization plan to the ballot two years ago want to try to put a different one before voters next year. Jimmy…
-
Another issue to legalize marijuana might be heading to the Ohio ballot next year. The effort will be announced Monday.Jimmy Gould plans a new issue…
-
One of the lawmakers who sat on the state panel that approved the state’s medical marijuana program wants to put it on hold until questions about it can…
-
The board that oversees Ohio’s Medical Marijuana program is making some key decisions right now. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 370 applications…
-
One of the three people who plans to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s…
-
Two of the people who played key roles in the marijuana legalization plan rejected by Ohio voters in 2015 are planning to take a key role in Ohio’s new…