Four state employees who opposed paying union dues have settled a lawsuit they filed against the state last year. And both sides are declaring themselves…
Ohio has been gaining jobs over the last few years, and its unemployment rate hit its lowest level in 17 years a few months ago. But there are other…
The top elected Democrat in Ohio wants to take on what he calls “corporate freeloaders” – companies with workers whose wages are so low that they qualify…
A group representing 650,000 union members in Ohio opposed the nomination of Andrew Puzder, who's now withdrawn as President Trump’s nominee as the…
Though Ohio’s jobless rate is below the national average and the state is on a job-gaining trend, a new economic report says there are still some numbers…
Vice President Joe Biden was in Columbus Wednesday to make an official announcement about new labor rules that are sending shock waves around the country.…
A bill has been introduced in the Ohio legislature that would, if passed, make Ohio a so-called "right to work" state for private businesses.The crowd…