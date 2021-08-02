-
The Ohio Department of Health’s latest COVID guidance for K-12 schools strongly recommends those who can be vaccinated get shots, and masks for those who…
Ohio’s COVID-19 rates are on an upward trend, and less than half of the state’s residents have been vaccinated. Still, some lawmakers want to make sure…
The Board of Education for a southwest Ohio school district has voted to defy the state’s mask mandate. The Blanchester Public Schools’ board in rural…
The number of cases of COVID-19 in Ohio has been rising in recent weeks. And it’s going further away from the goal that was set in order for the statewide…
Gov. Mike DeWine has said he’ll lift the statewide mask mandate when Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period. But that rate…
Two representatives in the Ohio House are in the hospital right now, battling COVID-19. They are the latest to acknowledge they have contracted the virus.…
More than two dozen parents, mostly in Northwest Ohio, are suing the state over the mandate that K-12 students be required to wear masks. Mike Stahl, one…