Last spring, Ohio was the first state to deploy its national guard to help with what became a critical element of the pandemic: getting emergency food to…
Leaders of Ohio’s food banks are thankful because controversial changes that made it harder for Ohioans to get food assistance were removed from the state…
Many K-12 students are back in classrooms this spring but when school is out for the summer, they won’t have a place to get the free or reduced meals…
Ohio is among the top states for several agricultural crops and for food production and processing. But while farming is considered an essential business…
Leaders of Ohio’s foodbanks say they are overwhelmed by the demand on their services right now. They’re urging the federal government to increase food…
The Trump administration wants to cut food stamp benefits for about three million Americans. Lisa Hamler Fugitt with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks…
A new report generated from a coalition of farmers, environmentalists, and food pantry organizers says Ohio needs to make changes to its existing policies…
Last month, Ohio issued food stamp benefits for February to low income Ohioans. The idea was to get needy families the assistance up front so they…
Under President Trump’s newly proposed budget, about 80% of SNAP recipients could lose about half of the credit that is currently put on their EBT cards,…
For years now, low-income people who visited Ohio’s foodbanks could also get help filling out the paperwork necessary to get health care through the…