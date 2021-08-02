-
A former state senator has left the Ohio Parole Board, saying there are serious problems with how the prisons system is operated.Former Sen. Shirley Smith…
The state parole board has unanimously recommended Gov. Mike DeWine not stop the execution of a man convicted of killing his substance abuse counselor in…
Wednesday’s execution for Raymond Tibbetts of Cincinnati has been put off because of a letter from a juror asking Gov. John Kasich to spare the convicted…
The state parole board has voted 11-1 to recommend Gov. John Kasich deny clemency to Alva Campbell Jr., the next inmate scheduled to be executed in Ohio.…
The state parole board has released its recommendation on whether Gov. John Kasich should spare the life of a man who killed two people in back-to-back…
A 59 year old Cincinnati man is facing execution in April for stabbing the man who allowed him and his wife to share his home. The state parole board…
The first man scheduled to be put to death in Ohio since a problematic execution almost three years ago is asking for life without parole. But the state…