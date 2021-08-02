-
Lawmakers are thinking about overriding Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a bill that aims to cut down on business regulation. Small businesses worry about what…
-
When state agencies collect fines and penalties, they often keep that money in their own coffers. A new bill at the Statehouse would change that.The bill…
-
Republican Senators want to crackdown on what they deem as overly burdensome regulation coming from state agencies. They’re introducing a new bill after a…
-
Senate Democrats are firing back against a study that says Ohio’s huge number of regulations on business is hampering the state’s economic growth. One…
-
The top leader in the Ohio Senate says he wants to hit the “reset” button on policymaking. The Republican lawmaker is using a new study to show that Ohio…
-
State lawmakers are once again considering changing regulations on cosmetologists, after eliminating a manager’s license last year. Now, there’s a bill…