Ohio’s K-12 schools should be gearing up to take state mandated tests during the first week of April. But there’s no guarantee the schools will be back in…
(UPDATE: As he said he would, DeMaria set the competency score at 684 for Algebra I and English II, which is within "basic" and below "proficient" in the…
New rules on the state’s largest voucher program have meant a 400 percent increase in the number of public schools where students qualify for private…
Ohio’s school counselors are backing a newly proposed bipartisan bill that would create a job description for them and put it into state law. Counselors…
A Republican state senator wants to roll back almost a hundred requirements on school districts. They range from mandates on school personnel to…
The state school superintendent is recommending cutting out some mandated state tests, and suggesting that local districts consider trimming tests for…
Which test is best? That’s the debate among state lawmakers as Ohio schools have completely phased out state tests taken with paper and pencil in favor of…
The Ohio Department of Education has released its draft of new education policies to align with the federal plan known as the Every Student Succeeds Act.…
Once again, there’s a new state schools superintendent in charge - he’s a former state budget director who’s worked for two governors, the state Senate…