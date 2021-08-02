-
Talks are continuing on a bill to overhaul the fund set up to pay unemployment benefits to laid off workers. Rep. Kirk Schuring (R-Canton) said meetings…
Ohio’s economy, like the nation’s, has been improving in recent years since the economic downturn in 2008. But many of the jobs that are coming back are…
Lawmakers are revisiting one of the most controversial bills still floating in the General Assembly – a bill to shore up the fund that pays benefits to…
A group of state lawmakers will look over the way jobless benefits to come up with ideas for their colleagues to consider when they come back to work…
A bill that seeks to shore up the state’s unemployment fund by making cuts to what businesses pay into it and to the benefits that jobless workers get is…
The bill that makes changes in Ohio’s unemployment compensation system has another committee hearing this week and could soon get a vote. The bill is…
Perhaps the most controversial issue on Capitol Square to start the New Year is how to deal with unemployment benefits. There’s a bill that makes several…