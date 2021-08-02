voter turnout

-
Year after year, the youngest voters have always had the lowest turnout among all age groups. But kids who are just joining that group say they’re…
-
Recent polls have shown the race for Ohio governor is very close. And that means the results could come down to provisional ballots – those cast by people…
-
Early voting is now underway in Ohio, which has seen strong Republican wins in the last two midterm election cycles. But many are wondering about the…
-
The latest school shooting in Texas has activists are calling on younger people to register to vote and cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections.…
-
While there may have been a lot of interest in yesterday’s primary among political junkies, turnout among Ohio voters was just under 21 percent. This…