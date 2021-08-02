-
A near record number of Ohioans were registered to vote in 2020. Now 97,795 voter registrations have been removed from the rolls. Ohio’s top elections…
Unofficial results show Democratic President-Elect Joe Biden won seven Ohio counties – one less than Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016. But while…
When Ohioans go to the polls to vote early in person, they are asked to wear a mask. If they don’t have one, polls will provide one. But what happens if…
In North Carolina Wednesday, President Trump told voters to cast a ballot by mail then go to vote in person later. He says if they are declined the right…
Thousands of voters thought to be inactive could be removed from the voter rolls this year. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State is releasing a list of…
Ohio’s Secretary of State is removing more than 200,000 voter registrations thought to be improperly on the voter rolls. But advocates for voters insist…
A federal court has ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose can remove more than 200,000 voters from the rolls Friday as planned. The Ohio Democratic…
Before the ink is barely dry on a new settlement between the ACLU of Ohio and the Secretary of State's office, Ohio's Democratic Party is filing its own…
Under this agreement between the ACLU of Ohio and Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office, those voters who have recently been removed from the rolls…
More than 235,000 Ohio voters are on a list to be removed from the voter rolls in a little over two weeks.Those inactive voters are thought to be dead,…