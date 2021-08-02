-
This is the time of year when students choose their school’s homecoming courts. And kids in one Franklin County high school are voting in a very official…
-
Gov. John Kasich has signed into law a contentious bill that places more rules on payday lenders. It limits how much interest short term loan providers…
-
Republican state lawmakers say they have a plan to give Ohio’s 88 counties millions of dollars to replace thousands of voting machines that were bought…
-
Ohio’s top elections official is asking state leaders to include money in the upcoming capital budget to buy new voting machines.Secretary of State Jon…
-
The Department of Homeland Security has reached out to elections officials in Ohio and 20 other states, which have confirmed they were targeted by hackers…
-
Worries about hacking and cybercrime resulted in the federal Department of Homeland Security naming voting machines and elections systems around the…
-
Ohio’s top election official says he’s not concerned that hackers might be able to break into machines and manipulate the upcoming election. Secretary of…
-
Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump has said repeatedly that he thinks the voting system could be rigged. And recently, the FBI raised questions…