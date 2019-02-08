Dozens Of Ohio Roads Are Closed Right Now Due To Flooding

By 38 seconds ago

More than 70 roads throughout the state are closed right now due to flooding in low lying areas. 

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says melting snow and heavy rains have resulted in flooded roads. And he says the situation could get worse before it gets better.

“Those areas that usually flood pretty quickly when we get heavy rain, we are seeing water go down. But as you get closer to the Scioto River and the Ohio River – those are still coming up," Bruning says.

Bruning says southeastern Ohio roads have been particularly hard hit. He reminds motorists to not try to drive in areas where they can’t see the road.

Tags: 
Ohio roads
flooding
Matt Bruning
ODOT

Related Content

Ohio's Roadways Were Safer This Christmas And New Year

By Jan 2, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s roads were safer during this Christmas and New Year holidays than last year. 

Road Crashes Are Up On Stretches Of Ohio Roads With 70 Mile-Per-Hour Speed Limit

By Nov 17, 2017
Jo Ingles

The 70 mile per hour speed limit that state law now allows on some roads might not be a good idea after all, according to stats from a recent crash report by State Highway Patrol researchers.

Ohio Governor Says Flooding Could Have Been Much Worse

By Feb 26, 2018
Ohio Dept of Transportation Facebook page

Thousands of Ohioans are spending today cleaning up flood damage. 

Blame Harvey For Higher Gas Prices This Holiday Weekend

By Aug 30, 2017
Taken at 10 a.m., Wednesday August 30, 2017
Jo Ingles

If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio are ready to spike up because of flooding caused by what was Hurricane Harvey in Texas.