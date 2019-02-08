Dozens Of Ohio Roads Are Closed Right Now Due To Flooding

More than 70 roads throughout the state are closed right now due to flooding in low lying areas.

ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says melting snow and heavy rains have resulted in flooded roads. And he says the situation could get worse before it gets better.

“Those areas that usually flood pretty quickly when we get heavy rain, we are seeing water go down. But as you get closer to the Scioto River and the Ohio River – those are still coming up," Bruning says.

Bruning says southeastern Ohio roads have been particularly hard hit. He reminds motorists to not try to drive in areas where they can’t see the road.