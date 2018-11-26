Kasich "Seriously Considering" Another Run For President, But Doesn't Say When He'll Decide

Gov. John Kasich says he’s seriously considering another run for president, the strongest suggestion yet that he might try another campaign.

Kasich said he’s really unhappy with what he sees in this country and hasn’t decided what he wants to do about it – but said all options are on the table and that he’s discussing it with friends, family and supporters. “I just can't tell you what where this is all going to come out. I don't have a timetable now. I have to watch events and just see what I can do to contribute.”

But he says if he does run, he knows how he’d want to do it: “Oh, I am a Republican. And a conservative Republican.”

If Kasich runs in 2020, it would be his third try. He dropped out of the 2000 race early, but when Kasich left the 2016 contest, he was the last of the 16 candidates who ran against Donald Trump.

Related Content

Kasich Winding Down Work As Governor, And Signals He's Considering His Future Options

By Nov 19, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich still has almost two more months on the job, but he’s apparently starting to wind down his work and consider his legacy. And while he still isn't saying if he's running for president, he may be starting to forecast what he’s planning on doing next in talking about issues beyond Ohio.

After 2018 Vote, Analysts Question Whether Ohio Is Still A Swing State Or Is Now A Red One

By Nov 9, 2018
ohioelectionresults.com

The maps of Ohio’s 2018 election results for governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state and treasurer look a lot like the 2016 Ohio results map for president. And there are a lot of theories about why that is, and whether Ohio keeps its status as a “swing state” or if it’s now simply red.

Kasich Credits 2018 Election Results To Voters Approving Ohio's Direction

By Nov 9, 2018
Karen Kasler

Many political strategists are weighing in on what this year’s election results mean for Ohio going forward. With the GOP sweeping the statewide executive races, many say Ohio is without question a “red state”.  One politician says - somewhat surprisingly - that’s not necessarily the case.

Kasich Covers Economy, Jobs, Opioids At Journalists' Forum - But Leaves Questions About His Future

By Jan 31, 2018
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich covered a lot of ground in speaking at a forum for journalists today – talking about jobs, the economy, the opioid crisis and his future plans.

Governor's Appearances On National TV - As He Says He's Not Running For President - Irk Critics

By Aug 29, 2017

Sunday was another day of work for Gov. John Kasich, who once again appeared on a network TV news show to discuss national issues – and say again that he’s not running for president. That’s becoming increasingly hard to believe for some people. And it’s also drawing criticism from those who say the governor should spend more time at his “day job”.