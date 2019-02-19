Medical Marijuana Sales In Ohio Are Close To The Million Dollar Mark

By 1 hour ago
  • The Botanist, a medical marijuana dispensary in Canton
    WKSU

It’s been more than a month now since medical marijuana was available for sale in limited parts of Ohio and the sales continue to climb.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program reports more than $947,056 of medical marijuana has been sold since the first dispensaries opened on January 16th. About 126 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold.

Dispensaries are selling limited amounts and types of product at this point and patients are paying up to $60 for a day’s supply. Those prices are expected to come down as more product is available as processors start operating next month. And two more dispensaries, in Elyria and Jackson, are set to open this week.

Patients with at least one of 21 qualifying conditions can get recommendations for medical marijuana and the state is considering adding six more conditions to that list. 

Tags: 
Medical marijuana
Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program

