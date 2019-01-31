Public Transit Wants Voice On Committee Considering Gas Tax Hike, Other Ideas

By 10 minutes ago
  • A COTA circulator bus passes in front of the Statehouse.
    A COTA circulator bus passes in front of the Statehouse.
    Karen Kasler

The 15-member committee that will make recommendations on how to fix the lack of funding for major road construction will meet soon.  But there’s one group of advocates who feel they’ve been left out of the process.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s Advisory Committee on Transportation Infrastructure will weigh options such as increasing the gas tax and tacking a fee onto electric vehicles. It includes members representing the oil and gas industry, local government, automakers and drivers.

But Alison Goebel with the Greater Ohio Policy Center said something’s missing.

“No one is actually there speaking on behalf of public transportation, and that seems like a major oversight," Goebel said.

Greater Ohio does research on economic development and growth in urban and rural areas.

Goebel said taxing surface parking lots, parking garages and out-of-state car buyers could net tens of millions that could go to public transit. And she said that investment could mean less repairing of existing roads and fewer new roads built.

Tags: 
gas tax
road construction
ODOT
public transportation
public transit

Related Content

DeWine Names Panel To Help Find Money For Big Road Construction Projects

By Jan 29, 2019
Karen Kasler

The money to pay for ODOT's big road construction projects has run out. So Gov. Mike DeWine has put together a panel to make recommendations on where to find more money - and he wants them to work fast.

Candidates For Governor Unveil Proposals To Pay For Infrastructure Fixes

By Jul 10, 2018
Karen Kasler

The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue declining.

Record Year For Road Construction Spending Ahead, But ODOT Director Worries About Future Funding

By Dec 29, 2017
Karen Kasler

2018 is expected to be a record year for road construction, with the Ohio Department of Transportation planning to spend $2.4 billion maintaining and building roads and bridges. But the agency’s director is worried about funding for ODOT down the road.

Coalition Calls For Increased Funding, Accessibility To Public Transportation

By Dec 14, 2016
aceshot1/Shutterstock.com

With the long lame duck session still in the rearview mirror, groups are starting to look ahead at next year’s big budget bills. Several groups see this as an opportunity to increase money and access to public transportation.