What's Being Done In Ohio To Help Voters With Disabilities?

By 12 seconds ago
  • Franklin County Board of Elections
    Sharyn Rigsbee demonstrates special voting machine
    Jo Ingles

Nearly a quarter of all Ohio adults have some type of disability. Voting can be a difficult process for some of them. But there are things that are being done to make it easier for Ohioans with disabilities to cast ballots.

Sharyn Rigsbee demonstrates a special voting machine at the Franklin County Board of Elections that is designed for low vision or no vision voters. And Rigsbee says the technology is available at county boards of elections throughout the state.

“Think of it. You have the ability to submit and cast your own independent vote.  To know that you can do that without the assistance of a poll worker or another person, it has to be incredibly rewarding to know they can do that like any other person on Election Day," Rigsbee says.

Voters with disabilities have been able to cast ballots by mail for many years. They’ve also been able to cast ballots at the board of elections with assistance. But this technology allows them to vote without anyone’s help. Mike Brickner with the group “All Voting is Local” says the organization has been reaching out to voters with disabilities, letting them know about all of their options.

“Voters have the right to a secret ballot as well and an autonomous ballot and so if we have the technology in place to allow people to vote independently, we want to make sure people have that ability," Brickner says.

Beth Thompson agrees. She works with a Cleveland called “Milestones Autism Resources.” They’ve been making and distributing education videos to voters with autism.

“Individuals with autism have a difficult time processing multiple sensory modes and can more easily process information that is presented to them visually. So as opposed to producing a video where someone talked through how to register to vote, we created a visual that went through the steps of ‘Am I registered? How do I register’ and how to access absentee ballots so you could avoid high sensory issues that can occur at voting locations," Thompson says.

Thompson says the group heavily recommends early voting or voting by mail because there won’t be the crowd and the confusion that often comes along with Election Day. And she says the efforts are paying off.

“We have seen a real wave of young adults and adults who are recognizing their rights and are exercising their right to vote because they are understanding much more how these candidates and issues affect their daily lives," Thompson says.

The state doesn’t track the number of voters who have disabilities. But there are just over 8 million registered voters. The Center for Disability Empowerment estimates there are two million Ohio voters with disabilities.  

Tags: 
Ohioans with disabilities
Ohio voters
Ohio voters with disabilities
Election 2018
Mike Brickner
All Voting is Local
Franklin County Board of Elections
Sharyn Rigsbee
Beth Thompson
Milestones Autism Resources
autistic voters
low vision voters
no vision voters

Related Content

Governor's Executive Order To Help Ohioans With Disabilities

By May 25, 2018
Columbus
Ohiochannel.org

Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will emphasize the use of technology to assist disabled Ohioans when the state evaluates their needs. 

New Poll Shows How Ohioans Feel About Immigration, Trade And More

By Jun 14, 2018
Quinnipiac University logo

A new poll shows overall, nearly seven in ten Ohio voters surveyed say they are very or somewhat satisfied with the way things are going in Ohio right now. They also weighed in on issues like tariffs on Chinese products and immigration. 

Pastor Defects From His Support For Issue 1

By Oct 15, 2018
Xenia
Jo Ingles

An Ohio pastor who was speaking out in support of Issue 1, the state ballot issue that would provide drug users and possessors with treatment instead of jail time, says he’s changing his mind. 

The Fight For A Minimum Wage Hike In Ohio

By Mar 13, 2018
Policy Matters Ohio
Jo Ingles

Democratic Ohio lawmakers are making another effort to raise the state’s minimum wage. 

Senate President Doesn't Think Race Between Two Legislative Leaders Will Hurt Working Relationships

By Oct 25, 2017
Jo Ingles

News that Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger is considering a run for state Auditor has made the GOP primary for that office more interesting. If he runs, he will likely face former state Senate President Keith Faber. 