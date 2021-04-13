© 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau
Government/Politics

Ohio Businessman Makes Second Attempt For U.S. Senate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 13, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT
Mike Gibbons
Mike Gibbons' campaign
/
Mike Gibbons

Another Republican has thrown his hat in the ring for the already crowded U.S. Senate primary.

Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons says he’s running for the seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman. 

“We need to stand up to the cancel culture and the lies of those who seek to divide us," Gibbons says in a campaign ad.

Gibbons made his pitch in a campaign video featuring praise for former President Trump and talking points also espoused by fellow Republican candidates Josh Mandel, Jane Timken and Bernie Moreno.

Gibbons also ran for the US Senate in 2018 but lost to then-congressman Jim Renacci in the primary. 

Tags

Government/PoliticsJosh MandelJane Timkenjim renacciRob PortmanMike GibbonsBernie Moreno2022 U.S. Senate race
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
