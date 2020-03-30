Abortion Providers File Suit Against Ohio To Continue Operating During COVID-19 Pandemic

By 9 minutes ago
  • Statehouse News Bureau

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and some Ohio attorneys have filed an emergency lawsuit against the state.

The lawsuit says Ohio's abortion clinics provide time-sensitive, essential abortion care to patients and asks a federal court to provide a restraining order to prevent the state from taking action against their facilities. Just a little more than a week ago, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the clinics to shut down. And during the past few days, the abortion providers say the Ohio Department of Health has been threatening access to abortion.

This is a breaking news story. We will be updating this story as more information becomes available.

Tags: 
Abortion
Coronavirus

Related Content

Controversy Over Whether Order Stopping Elective Surgery Applies To Abortion Clinics

By Mar 21, 2020
Legal abortion supporters and opponents
Jo Ingles

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is ordering abortion clinics to stop all non-essential procedures. Those facilities are fighting back, saying their services are essential.

Ohio Senate Passes Bill Barring Doctors From Prescribing Abortion Inducing Drugs Via Telemedicine

By Mar 4, 2020
Agenturfotografin, Shutterstock.com

Patients, especially those in rural areas who find it difficult to access a doctor in person, can often access doctors through two-way conferences via computers. The Ohio Senate has passed a bill that bans doctors from using telemedicine to prescribe abortion inducing drugs. 

New Senate Abortion Bill To Prevent Situation That May Not Currently Exist

By Jan 21, 2020
Agenturfotografin

A bill to prevent doctors from using telemedicine to provide abortion-inducing drugs has been introduced. But backers of the bill don't know of any cases where that is happening in Ohio right now.

Cincinnati Abortion Clinic Says It Now Has What It Needs To Remain Open

By Jan 10, 2020
Supporters of legal abortion at Ohio Statehouse
Sam Aberle

A Cincinnati abortion clinic that recently lost the variance it needs to operate thinks the problem is now resolved. 

Cincinnati's Only Abortion Clinic Fighting To Keep Its Doors Open

By Jan 8, 2020
Abortion supporters and opponents
Jo Ingles

Cincinnati’s only abortion clinic is in business now but its future is uncertain. It is fighting to keep its doors open. 