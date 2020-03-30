Abortion Providers File Suit Against Ohio To Continue Operating During COVID-19 Pandemic

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and some Ohio attorneys have filed an emergency lawsuit against the state.

The lawsuit says Ohio's abortion clinics provide time-sensitive, essential abortion care to patients and asks a federal court to provide a restraining order to prevent the state from taking action against their facilities. Just a little more than a week ago, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told the clinics to shut down. And during the past few days, the abortion providers say the Ohio Department of Health has been threatening access to abortion.

