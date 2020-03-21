Controversy Over Whether Order Stopping Elective Surgery Applies To Abortion Clinics

  • Legal abortion supporters and opponents
    Jo Ingles

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is ordering abortion clinics to stop all non-essential procedures. Those facilities are fighting back, saying their services are essential.

Yost sent letters to Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio and the Women’s Med Center of Dayton, telling them to immediately stop performing non-essential and elective surgical abortions.

 

Predictably, Ohio Right to Life praised that move.

 

But organizations that support legal abortion say it’s politically motivated and that their services are essential.

 

When asked whether abortion clinics are affected under his order issued a few days ago to stop non-essential surgeries, Gov Mike DeWine responded this way:

 

“I would refer people to look at that order. I’m going to let it go at that," DeWine says.

 

DeWine’s order said hospitals can continue to perform surgeries that preserve life and limb, relieve deterioration of a patient’s health or prevent severe symptoms. 

Tags: 
Abortion
Coronavirus
Dave Yost

