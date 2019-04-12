ACLU To File Lawsuit Against State Over New Abortion Ban Soon

Ohio’s newest law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected is supposed to go into effect in three months. But there’s a very good chance it won’t because there’s a legal challenge looming.

The ACLU of Ohio’s Legal Director, Freda Levenson, says the new ban criminalizes almost all abortions in the state. 

“This is a very clear violation of women’s constitutional rights that have been established for close to fifty years under Roe vs Wade which became the law of the land in 1973. Women have a categorical right to abortions up until fetal viability," Levenson says.

Levenson says her group will file a legal challenge and ask for an immediate order to stop the law from taking effect. She says courts have struck down similar laws in other states and she expects the same with this one. Gov. Mike DeWine and other backers of this law say they expected this, and hope it will eventually be taken up by the U.S. Supreme Court with the chance of overturning Roe vs. Wade.

Related Content

Lawmakers Send Controversial Six-Week Abortion Ban To Governor

By & Apr 10, 2019
Supporters of the "Heartbeat Bill" chanted outside the Ohio House chamber before the vote.
Karen Kasler

For the third time, a bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate.  But this time will likely be the last for what's been called the "Heartbeat Bill", because Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it into law. 

House Committee Passes A Longtime Controversial Abortion Bill With A New Name

By Apr 9, 2019
Packed Ohio House Committee Room
Jo Ingles

Tomorrow, the full Ohio House will vote on a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. It's been renamed the "Human Rights Protection Act" but has commonly been known as the Heartbeat Bill over the five times lawmakers have considered it.

Supporters Of Legal Abortion Say Changes In Controversial Bill Need To Be Vetted

By Apr 8, 2019
Jaime Miracle, NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio
Statehouse News Bureau

An Ohio House committee is set to hear a bill tomorrow that would ban elective abortions as early as six weeks of pregnancy. Opponents of that legislation are concerned about changes in what's been known as the "Heartbeat Bill".  

Ohio Lawmaker Wants More Time To Study Changes To Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

By Apr 5, 2019
Rep. Janine Boyd (D-Cleveland)
Andy Chow

An Ohio House committee has received a new version of the so-called Heartbeat Bill, an abortion ban that could happen as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. And it is raising questions by at least one lawmaker on that committee. 

New Lawsuit Filed Against Ohio For Not Allowing Transgender People To Change Birth Certificates

By Mar 29, 2018
Jo Ingles

Transgender Ohioans who want to change their birth certificates to reflect the gender with which they identify are filing a lawsuit against the state over that policy. The ACLU and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit. 

The Fight Over Abortion In Ohio: Where Does It Go From Here?

By 19 hours ago
The so-called "Heartbeat Bill", before it was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine.
Dan Konik

It’s taken eight years and many hours of testimony, but the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” has been signed into law. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered on his campaign promise to sign the controversial legislation that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But where does it go from here?

Controversial "Heartbeat Bill" Abortion Ban Is Signed Into Law

By 23 hours ago
Gov. DeWine signs the so called "Heartbeat Bill" into law
Dan Konik

As expected, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill that bans abortions at the point when a fetal heartbeat is detected.