Bill To Legalize Fireworks In Ohio Implodes As DeWine Vetoes It

By 41 minutes ago
  • A display of fireworks in a store in central Ohio
    A display of fireworks in a store in central Ohio
    Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a bill that was passed by a large majority of legislators that would have allowed Ohioans to set off the big fireworks they can legally purchase here in Ohio. 

The bill would have allowed Ohioans who now must promise to take fireworks out of state to set them off on about two-weeks-worth of holidays throughout the year. But Republican Sen. Michael Rulli (R-Salem) says there were two big restrictions. 

“We are not going anyone to discharge any fireworks in Ohio under the influence of drug or alcohol. And this is an important one for a lot of us – this bill also respects the right of local municipalities to restrict or ban the use of fireworks in their community," Rulli said.

Many public health officials, including Prevent Blindness Ohio, have fought to keep fireworks illegal, citing safety concerns.

Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed the fireworks bill, saying it "would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws."

In his veto, DeWine said the bill would double the square footage of fireworks stores without requiring adequate safety features.

"Since the Scottown, Ohio, (Lawrence County) fireworks store tragedy in 1996, there have been 2 major studies, one by Battelle Labs in 2000 and another study by Southwest Research Institute in 2008 (produced for the fireworks industry) to help find better ways to build and operate fireworks stores.  SB 113 does not require compliance with the safety measures outlined in these studies but nevertheless doubles the square footage of stores that are selling these devices to the public," DeWine said.

The veto means setting off big fireworks, including those bought in Ohio, is still illegal. But the bill passed by a veto proof majority, so an override is possible. Ohio lawmakers are on summer break now so it could be difficult to get lawmakers to come back to override the legislation soon. But they can do that in the fall or anytime during this legislative session.

Related Content

Most Fireworks Are Still Illegal In Ohio But That Could Change Soon

By 2 hours ago
Dana S., Shutterstock.com

Ohioans can buy fireworks that cause big explosions but cannot legally set off those consumer grade fireworks here. That could change if Gov. Mike DeWine signs a new bill into law. 

Group Urges People To Avoid "Backyard Fireworks"

By Jul 3, 2019
Used fireworks
Andy Chow

A coalition of health and safety organizations is urging people to stop shooting off fireworks and to leave the festivities to the professionals. 

The Legal Lowdown On Fireworks In Ohio

By Jul 2, 2019
Shutterstock.com

Ohio’s laws on fireworks can be confusing. You can legally buy products in Ohio that you cannot legally use here. Lawmakers have debated bills to change that but, so far, they haven’t made it through the full legislative process. Here's the lowdown on what’s legal and what’s not.

Bill To Change Fireworks Laws Unchanged On Independence Day Week, But Sponsor Is Hopeful

By Jul 3, 2018
Karen Kasler

This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases out of state to set them off. But the sponsor of a bipartisan fireworks bill hopes for a lot of changes by next year.