Bipartisan Bill Introduced To Legalize Sports Betting, With Proceeds To Schools

By 17 seconds ago
  • A sports betting board in Las Vegas, NV
    A sports betting board in Las Vegas, NV
    Brian P Gielczyk/shutterstock.com

Two state representatives have introduced a bill to legalize and regulate sports gambling, now that the US Supreme Court has said states can do that. If it passes, sports betting would be limited at first, but could someday be offered in surprising venues.

The bill would create a 10 percent tax on sports betting, and the Ohio Lottery would run it in the state’s four casinos and seven racinos, along with fraternal and veterans’ organizations that meet certain criteria.

And Rep. Dave Greenspan (R-Westlake) said a lot of businesses are interested in joining the team eventually.

“There are bars and restaurants that would like it there. There are a whole host of other organizations – we’ve even been outreached by some grocery store chains that want to offer sports gaming in their facility.”

Proceeds from that tax will go to the state’s problem gambling fund and to education.

Greenspan and Democratic sponsor Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) said sports betting could bring $30 million a year to schools, and that could double once the federal court system rules on mobile and online sports betting.

Tags: 
sports betting
Ohio Lottery
school funding

Related Content

DeWine's Budget Doesn't Bet On Money From Sports Gambling

By Mar 17, 2019
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Gov. Mike DeWine and OBM Director Kimberly Murnieks unveiled DeWine's first budget Friday.
Karen Kasler

Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll pay for the spending in his $69 billion dollar budget with economic growth – not new taxes or fees. And he’s also not counting on a source of revenue several lawmakers have been hoping to secure since a big U.S. Supreme Court decision last year.

Lawmakers Get Ball Rolling On Sports Betting

By Jul 19, 2018

Some lawmakers are looking for a way to bring legal sports betting to Ohio. The move is in reaction to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing states to regulate gambling on sports. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Anti-Gambling Activist Says PA Law Could Bring Sports Wagering To Ohio Very Soon

By May 25, 2018
WOSU Public Media

The recent US Supreme Court ruling striking down a federal ban on sports betting means Pennsylvania can go forward with sports wagering through a law passed last year, in anticipation of the court’s decision. But there’s one anti-gambling activist who says he thinks Ohio will be open for sports gambling in a matter of weeks – or maybe days.

Lawmakers Considering Legalizing Sports Betting Following U.S. Supreme Court Ruling

By May 16, 2018
shutterstock.com

Lawmakers are considering the state’s options in the wake of a US Supreme Court ruling clearing the way for legalized sports betting throughout the country.