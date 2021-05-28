Both U.S. Senators From Ohio Vote For Jan 6th Commission But It Still Fell Short Of Approval

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators voted for the establishment of a commission to investigate the Jan 6th insurrection. 

Republican Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) broke ranks with his party to vote with Democrats including Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) to establish an independent commission to investigate the insurrection. Portman was one of six Republicans who voted for the plan. But it fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.

Had this passed, the commission would have had subpoena powers – something a Senate panel Portman served on didn’t have. Five people died on January 6th after a mob supporting former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying the election of President Joe Biden. 

