Budget Creates St. Patrick's Day Primary Over Democrats' Objections

By 6 minutes ago
  • A crowd watches a float in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cleveland in 2010.
    A crowd watches a float in the St. Patrick's Day parade in Cleveland in 2010.
    shutterstock.com

The two year operating budget will move next year’s presidential primary to St. Patrick’s Day. Republicans had to move it to after March 15 so they could award all delegates to a single candidate.

Republicans aren’t expected to have a competitive presidential primary, but Democrats are. They had complained St. Patrick’s Day parades and activities could create problems in finding poll workers and make voting difficult in some areas.

Senate Finance Chair Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls) said 28 days of absentee voting covers the last part.

“No, I don't," Dolan said when asked if he thinks Democrats had a point in their concerns. "If between the hours of 6:30 to 7:30 at night on St. Patrick’s Day, if you feel the festivities will keep you from a poll, you have multiple opportunities to vote. I don’t – it’s a non-issue."

Dolan notes Ohioans will vote on the same day as people in Arizona, Florida and Illinois – where Chicago hosts major St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.  

And why not move it later? Dolan said moving the primary to a week later would have made candidates’ paperwork due on Christmas Eve.

Tags: 
FY 20-21 Budget
2020 presidential primary
st. patrick's day
delegates
Matt Dolan
early voting

Related Content

Lawmakers Reach Budget Deal, Plan Heads To House And Senate For Vote

By 22 hours ago
Conference Committee on HB166 meets to lay out the details of the budget deal reached between leaders in the Ohio House, Senate, and Governor's Office.
Andy Chow

After 17 days of overtime budget negotiations, lawmakers in the Ohio House and Senate have reached a $69 billion two-year spending deal.

House Dems Fear Presidential Primary Mixed With St. Patrick's Day Could Hurt Turnout

By Jul 9, 2019
St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Cleveland
Robert J. Daveant/Shutterstock

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has told House Democrats that county officials are prepared to successfully administer elections no matter what the day. LaRose's message is in response to a letter from House member expressing concerns about potentially changing the date of the 2020 Presidential Primary to March 17, St. Patrick's Day.

Many Ohio Delegates Feel Their Loss Of Prime Position On The Floor Is Message From Trump

By Jul 19, 2016
Karen Kasler

No Republican has ever won the White House without Ohio, and the Buckeye State’s delegation usually gets prime real estate at the convention because of that. But this time Ohio’s delegates, who are pledged to Gov. John Kasich, are not happy with their location on the floor.

Rules Committee Wraps Marathon Day By Shooting Down Anti-Trump Proposal To "Unbind" Delegates

By Jul 15, 2016
Karen Kasler

The Rules Committee of the Republican National Convention has finished its work, essentially quashing the efforts to block Donald Trump from securing the nomination. Now the final preps for the RNC are underway before the convention gets underway Monday.