Coalition Of Ohio's Eight Largest Schools Wants State Lawmakers To Make Changes In Budget

By 9 minutes ago
  • Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District
    Eric Gordon, CEO of Cleveland Metropolitan School District
    Jo Ingles

Leaders of Ohio’s eight largest school districts are urging lawmakers working on reconciling the difference between House and Senate passed budgets to remember how the outcome will affect many students. 

Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, is co-chair of the Ohio 8 coalition. He’s urging lawmakers to include the bipartisan school funding formula overhaul that the House included in its budget but Republican Senators scrapped in theirs.  

“Placing the fair funding budget back into the budget would address or begin to address the ongoing constitutionality issue and address the needs of Ohio’s poorest children," Gordon says.

In 1997, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Ohio's method of funding schools violated the state's constitution but didn't prescribe a way for lawmakers to fix that problem.  The bipartisan school funding overhaul is believed by many to do that by reducing over-reliance on property taxes.

The Ohio 8 group also says lawmakers need to keep the Step Up to Quality preschool program, which the Senate’s budget cuts. Senators said the program was too bureaucratic and made it harder for operators to provide child care, thereby eliminating options for low-income parents who need those services  for their kids.

Credit Jo Ingles

Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers and Ohio 8 Co-Chair, says new school transportation mandates in the budget limit the use of public transportation for students, something she says many say they prefer. And she says restrictions on how districts can use their own buses could lead to elimination of transportation for their high school students.

Gordon says the group also doesn't like changes to who is allowed to sponsor charter schools. He says it would amount to a return to those days when Ohio was considered the "wild, wild west"  of charter schools because virtually anyone could sponsor them for any reason. 

Tags: 
Eric Gordon
Ohio 8
Julie Sellers
Education
budget

Related Content

School Districts From Ohio's Largest Cities Calling For Decisions On Funding, Operations

By Jun 22, 2020
Andy Chow

Most schools say they plan to restart learning in two months but a coalition of school administrators and teachers from the state's largest city school districts say they're waiting on a slew of decisions from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Education ranging from funding to operations.

Number Of Schools In Ohio's Biggest Voucher Program Soars Under New Rules

By Dec 9, 2019
A hallway is decorated with classroom projects at a public elementary school in Westerville.
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s public schools could lose millions of dollars to private schools through an expansion of the state’s biggest voucher program.

Ohio Freshmen Begin High School With New Graduation Requirements

By Aug 30, 2019
Licking Heights High School freshmen take notes in Mrs. Obhof's World History class.
Andy Chow

After lawmakers have spent years making tweaks and changes to the high school graduation requirements, the incoming freshman class is beginning its high school journey with what are believed to be permanent standards.

Ohio Has A New Two Year State Budget. Here's What Is In It

By Jul 17, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

Finally, Ohio has a new two-year operating budget. Gov. Mike DeWine signed it into law this morning.

Lawmakers Unveil "Comprehensive, Transparent" School Funding Formula

By Mar 25, 2019
Rep. Bob Cupp (R-Lima) watches as Rep. John Patterson (D-Ashtabula) talks about their new school funding formula.
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the property-tax based funding method four times in the last 22 years. Now two lawmakers say they think they’ve finally fixed it with a new school funding formula they say is stable, customizable and transparent.

Budget Bill Contains Changes to Abortion Access And Sex Education In Ohio

By Jun 9, 2021
Legal abortion advocates unfurl banner after 2019 abortion law is passed in Ohio House
Jo Ingles

In recent years, when big budget bills have passed, controversial changes in laws over abortion have been attached. And it's happening in this budget as well.

Groups Representing Low-Income, Working Ohioans Call For The "People's Budget"

By Apr 8, 2021
Wendy Patton, Policy Matters Ohio
Ohio Public Television, 'The State of Ohio"

As Ohio lawmakers debate Ohio’s new two-year budget, groups representing low-income and working Ohioans are calling for what they call the “People’s budget.” 

Ohio Governor Lays Out His Proposed Two-Year Budget

By & Feb 1, 2021
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
Jo Ingles

Gov. Mike DeWine has laid out his proposed two-year state budget. It sinks $1 billion into one-time spending.