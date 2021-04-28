New Coalition Backs Proposed School Funding Reform Plan

A coalition of progressive groups is coming together to support a bipartisan school funding plan that’s been put into the budget after languishing in the state legislature.

The so-called "Fair School Funding Plan" uses teacher salaries and property tax valuations that are over two years old. But Steve Dyer with the liberal leaning think tank, Innovation Ohio, says that’s not a real issue because salaries in it are capped at $95,000 a year.

“The average teacher salary thing is really a canard that’s been put forward by folks who frankly want to keep the current system that’s been failing kids for 25 years," Dyer says.

The coalition, made up of policy experts, community-based organizations, teachers and parents are part of what's being called the, "All In For Ohio Kids" campaign. One of the groups in that coalition, Policy Matters Ohio, is releasing a new report which details what they say are problems with the current school funding system and how this new plan could solve those issues.

Ohio’s current school funding system has been ruled unconstitutional four times since 1997. The new formula calculates state aid with a formula of 60% property taxes and 40% household income.