Democratic Leaders In State Government Want Tax Reform

Backers of new federal tax changes promised they would make taxes fairer for everyone. But Statehouse Democrats say that’s not what happened. And the minority party in state government has a tax reform plan of their own.

House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes (D- Akron) says many Ohioans are not happy with the new federal tax reform.

“Folks were, quite frankly, unhappy and shocked to see how little they were able to receive in their tax refunds this year. And so the Democrats are offering as a suggestion for the failure of the federal government a way for people to get more of their tax dollars back," Sykes says.

Democrats want additional tax credits for lower-income Ohioans and to eliminate taxes on feminine hygiene products. They also want to close state tax loopholes that help the wealthy. Some of those ideas have bipartisan support. But there’s no indication Republicans will agree with them on changing a deduction that allows small businesses to take the first quarter million dollars of their incomes tax-free.