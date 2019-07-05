Democrats Question Time Spent On Abortion Bills Instead Of Budget

By 41 minutes ago
  • Protestors unfurl sign as House approves
    Protestors unfurl sign as House approves "Heartbeat Bill"
    Jo Ingles

Ohio is operating on a budget extension since lawmakers failed to pass a new two-year state budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30th deadline. Some Democrats are whether time that was spent on a controversial abortion law recently put on hold by a federal court could have been used better hammering out details of the state budget.

Democratic State Representative Richard Brown says Republicans have control over the legislative and executive branch. So, he thinks it’s ridiculous the budget wasn’t passed on time.

“This is a deadline that we knew was coming and we were unable to meet it which is frustrating and then we look at how much time was spent on various issues such as the so called “Heartbeat Bill."

That bill, which was passed into law, has been put on hold by a federal court which ruled it unconstitutional. In a written statement, Gail Crawley, spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, says the House began hearings on its budget before Gov. DeWine unveiled his in March. She notes House committees heard 135 hours of testimony from more than 600 witnesses. And, she says the abortion bill, which was debated in a separate committee, had zero impact on the budget bill. 

Tags: 
Richard Brown
Ohio House Speaker
Larry Householder
Abortion
"Heartbeat Bill"
budget

Related Content

Ohio House Democrats Propose New Cabinet Level Office To Deal With Opioid Crisis

By Aug 30, 2018
Jo Ingles

Democrats in the Ohio House say they plan to drop a bill in the lame duck session of the legislature later this year that would, among other things, create a cabinet level position to deal with drug policy. 

How U.S. Supreme Court's Action On Alabama Abortion Ban Might Affect A Similar One Here In Ohio

By Jun 28, 2019
Ohio Statehouse
Statehouse News Bureau

The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a case on Alabama’s ban on an abortion method most commonly used in second trimester abortions. This means a lower court ruling that said the ban was unconstitutional will stand.  But what might the high court’s decision mean for Ohio’s similar ban, which is in the courts right now?

Senate Budget Includes Funds For Anti-Abortion “Pregnancy Resource Centers”

By Jun 13, 2019
Birthright is among the pregnancy resource centers operating in Ohio.
Karen Kasler

Among the changes the Senate made to the House version of the budget was a $5 million boost to a program that funds centers that counsel pregnant women against abortion.

A Change To Part Of A Bill Requiring Students Be Taught About Fetal Development And Abortion

By Jun 6, 2019
The Ohio Statehouse
Dan Konik

A bill in the Ohio House that would establish health education standards initially contained a provision that said schools, restaurants and health care providers shall post a message about how to deal with problem pregnancies on their bathroom stall doors. But that part of the bill has now been scrapped.

ACLU Sues Over Ohio's "Heartbeat Bill" Six-Week Abortion Ban

By May 15, 2019
ACLU talks about its lawsuit
Sam Aberle, Statehouse News Bureau

More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to stop it from taking effect in July. It bans abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

Ohioans Protest Abortion Bans At Statehouse, Part Of National Effort

By May 21, 2019
Abortion protest at Ohio Statehouse
Sam Aberle

Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation earlier today. And some of them protested at the Ohio Statehouse.