Democrats Say Lawmakers Should Skip Summer Break To Address Some Key Issues

Democrats in the Ohio House say lawmakers need to deal with some important business this summer instead of taking time off.

The coronavirus pandemic. Racism. Projected budget shortfalls. Preparing for the November election. Those are things House Minority Leader Emilia Strong Sykes (D-Akron) says need to be addressed now.

“These crises facing everyday Ohioans are real. They are not taking a recess and neither should we," Strong Sykes says.

Democrats say they’ll hold town halls throughout the state this summer to discuss these issues. The House isn’t set to return for session till September, and doesn’t plan to have committee hearings for at least the next few weeks.