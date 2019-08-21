Despite Ohio Supreme Court Decision, Dayton's Only Abortion Clinic Will Remain Open For Now

By 12 seconds ago
  • Outside of the Ohio Supreme Court
    Outside of the Ohio Supreme Court
    Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from Dayton’s only abortion clinic that would pave the way for it to keep operating. The Women’s Medical Center doesn’t have a transfer agreement with a local hospital as required by state law. But despite the ruling, the clinic will remain open for now.

Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis says the state’s high court got it right when it allowed a lower court ruling against the Women's Med Center of Dayton to stand.

“Today is a day of reckoning for them and it’s just a matter of time before they are going to have to close their doors," Gonidakis says.

Jennifer Branch, an attorney for Gerhardstein and Branch, represents the Dayton center. And she says it’s not closing. 

“The clinic is still open and will remain open. We still have further appeals pending," Branch says.

Branch says federal courts in other states with similar cases have allowed clinics to remain open. She says shutting down Dayton’s only abortion clinic would violate the terms of Roe vs. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.

Tags: 
Abortion
Jennifer Branch
Ohio Supreme Court
Women's Med Center of Dayton
Ohio Right to Life
Mike Gonidakis

Related Content

ACLU Of Ohio Asks Court To Block Controversial Abortion Ban Permanently

By Aug 20, 2019
Elvira Koneva, Shutterstock.com

The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy. Pro-choice advocates had secured an order to temporarily stop the so called “heartbeat law” from going into effect as planned in July. Here's what is happening with the latest court filing. 

Poll Shows Ohioans Favor Legalized Abortion And Gun Restrictions

By Jul 26, 2019
Peter Brown, Quinnipiac University Poll
Statehouse News Bureau

A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion and oppose one of the most recent state restrictions on it. 

Some Ohio Planned Parenthoods Are Getting Help To Serve Low-Income Women

By Jul 17, 2019
A Planned Parenthood in Columbus
Karen Kasler

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio is tapping into the national organization’s emergency funds to be able to provide birth control and other health care services to low income women. This move allows the organization to comply with a Trump administration order that bans federal dollars from going to clinics that refer clients for abortions. 

Ethics Complaint Filed Against State Lawmaker

By Jul 8, 2019
Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown)
Ohio Legislature

The Butler County Democratic Party wants the Joint Legislative Ethics Committee, the state panel that deals with ethical violation of lawmakers, to investigate Republican Rep. Candice Keller (R-Middletown), saying she potentially violated ethics rules by sponsoring a bill which would directly benefit an anti-abortion women’s health center she runs in southwest Ohio. 

Democrats Question Time Spent On Abortion Bills Instead Of Budget

By Jul 5, 2019
Protestors unfurl sign as House approves "Heartbeat Bill"
Jo Ingles

Ohio is operating on a budget extension since lawmakers failed to pass a new two-year state budget by the constitutionally mandated June 30th deadline. Some Democrats are whether time that was spent on a controversial abortion law recently put on hold by a federal court could have been used better hammering out details of the state budget.