DeWine Learned Of FirstEnergy Payment To Former PUCO Chair Before He Resigned

By 11 hours ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine takes questions during a press conference on colleges and the state's new anti-hazing law on July 26, 2021.
    Gov. Mike DeWine takes questions during a press conference on colleges and the state's new anti-hazing law on July 26, 2021.
    Dan Konik

Gov. Mike DeWine has made his first public comments since last week’s plea deal from FirstEnergy in the federal corruption case involving the nuclear power plant bailout law known as House Bill 6.

DeWine was asked what he knew about the connection between the Akron-based utility and the person he appointed to head the panel that regulates utilities in Ohio.

In the agreement with federal prosecutors, FirstEnergy admitted that it paid more than $4 million to Sam Randazzo just before he became the Public Utilities Commission chair in January 2019. DeWine said several times that Randazzo’s work with FirstEnergy was known, but said he didn’t know about that $4 million payment.

“Everyone knew he worked for FirstEnergy. That was not a question," DeWine said. "He had, everyone also knew he had worked for a lot of different companies. He’d worked both sides of it. He’d worked for the utilities, he’s worked for the consumers.”

DeWine said he thought Randazzo’s working relationship with FirstEnergy was over and that Randazzo was retired. And he says he learned about the payment before Randazzo resigned after his house was raided by the FBI last fall.

Randazzo didn’t disclose his FirstEnergy work in his public testimony on House Bill 6 a few months after he appointed PUCO chair.

The documents attached to FirstEnergy’s plea deal include references to “state officials 1 and 2” as involved in Randazzo's appointment. DeWine says he’s read the documents but he’s not either of those unnamed officials.

“I would not recognize me from that, no," DeWine said. "I would not. No."

DeWine also said he’d donate around $100,000 that came to his campaign from FirstEnergy and its executives.

No charges have been filed against Randazzo.

Tags: 
FirstEnergy
Sam Randazzo
Gov. Mike DeWine
Householder Corruption Case
HB 6

Related Content

The Political Fallout From FirstEnergy's Deal With The Feds

By Jul 22, 2021
Perry Nuclear Power Plant stacks
Dan Konik

FirstEnergy will pay a $230 million fine in a plea deal with federal prosecutors in the federal investigation into the $1.6 billion bailout for Ohio’s two nuclear energy plants. But some are saying state leaders have not done enough to prevent back room dealing that can lead to scandals like this. 

FirstEnergy Looking To Make Deal With Federal Investigators

By Apr 23, 2021
FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron
Tim Ruddell/WKSU

FirstEnergy executives say they're looking at entering an agreement with federal prosecutors that could avoid criminal charges related to the $61 million bribery investigation.

Sam Randazzo Resigns As PUCO Chair To Avoid Being A 'Distraction'

By Nov 20, 2020
Sam Randazzo, former PUCO Chair, on "The State of Ohio"
Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio's top utilities regulations official has resigned just days after FBI agents searched his home in an early morning raid. Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced the departure of PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo, thanking him for his service.

Lawmaker Accuses PUCO Chair Of Having 'Personal Skin In The Game' For HB6

By Sep 16, 2020
Andy Chow

The Ohio House committee holding meetings on a potential repeal of HB6, a sweeping energy law, heard testimony from the leader of Ohio's utility regulatory commission. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio chair was accused of having his own conflict of interest when it comes to the bailout. 