DeWine Orders Mask Mandate In Seven Hot-Spot Counties

By 12 minutes ago
  • Gov. Mike DeWine holds a mask made by his wife Fran at a press conference in April.
    Gov. Mike DeWine holds a mask made by his wife Fran at a press conference in April.
    Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

With cases of COVID-19 rising and the average age of those contracting the virus getting younger, Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering masks for people in counties considered "level 3 public health emergencies" - but not statewide.

The state has recorded 55,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 918 new from yesterday. There are 2,718 confirmed deaths, which is a jump of 41 deaths from yesterday. But DeWine said the numbers after a weekend can be "different coming off of a weekend", which is why he said data is examined on Wednesday to determine the color-coding for counties.

And on that note, DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health will issue a mask mandate for people indoors or in public places in the seven counties that are currently shown in "red", or considered a level 3 public health emergency. Counties affected are Hamilton, Butler, Montgomery, Franklin, Huron, Cuyahoga and Trumbull.

DeWine said he spoke to health officials in those red counties and why the spread is high. They told me it's spreading at large family gatherings, birthday and graduation parties, funerals, some tourist destinations, churches.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, who's been the point person on business and the economy during the pandemic, said a business is not required to enforce this mask mandate in those seven counties. He said for instance, there's no expectation that grocery store workers would be required to "physically impose the order". He said that's up to state and local officials.

And DeWine added that the state's lawyers have told him his administration has the authority to issue this mask mandate in this "extraordinary circumstance", which he described as "a public health emergency of unprecedented duration". DeWine said he's trying to take measured action. But there are several lawsuits that have been filed already and he said he expects more.

DeWine began his briefing noting that Rep. Stephanie Howse (D-Cleveland) has announced she's tested positive for coronavirus, the first positive case in Ohio legislature.

There have been concerns raised by Democrats that masks are not required during session. Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who has said he doesn't have a mask, has said he can't require elected lawmakers to wear them.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
coronavirus - masks

Related Content

DeWine Flips On Mandatory Face Masks

By Apr 28, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine has reversed his position on mandating face masks for customers. He says the state is still "strongly recommending" that everyone cover their face when they go out in public.

Face Masks And Coverings Are Widely Available In Ohio

By Jul 2, 2020
Face masks made by the Central Ohio group, Sew Ohio
Marian Jacques

Cities throughout Ohio are starting to require people to wear masks or face coverings in public spaces. And Ohioans are working to make sure masks are available to everyone who needs them.

DeWine Pleads For Ohioans To Wear Masks: 'We Control Our Future'

By Jun 29, 2020
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state continues to see a concerning spike in cases of COVID-19. The governor says people must take social distancing seriously and wear masks before things get worse.

Ohio Schools Make Pandemic Preparations For New School Year

By Jun 26, 2020
Licking Heights High School in August 2019.
Dan Konik

The state’s more than 600 school districts are waiting for the Ohio Department of Education to release its COVID-19 guidance on how to operate in the new school year. But with the first day of classes less than two months away, many districts are making their own plans as they wait.