Driving Force Behind Heartbeat Bill Left Out Of Bill Signing Celebration

    Statehouse News Bureau

When Gov. Mike DeWine signed the controversial bill into law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the woman who launched the first version of it in Ohio in 2011 and fought for it until it passed wasn’t there. 

Faith 2 Action’s Janet Folger Porter clamored for passage of the legislation known as the "Heartbeat Bill" for eight years, during which former Gov. John Kasich vetoed it twice. She was excited when lawmakers passed it a third time.

“Now, unlike the last 8 years, we now have a pro-life governor," Folger Porter said.

So, it was noticeable when Folger Porter wasn’t at the bill’s signing ceremony. She’s publicly said she was disinvited. When asked why she wasn't invited, she provided Ohio Public Radio/TV with a flyer her group had circulated among its supporters.

DeWine’s office declined to talk about the situation on tape but said Ohio Right to Life President Mike Gonidakis was invited. His group had refused to endorse the "Heartbeat Bill" legislation until late last year. When Folger Porter was asked about the role of Ohio Right to Life’s late involvement in getting the bill passed, she gave a one-word reply.

“Insignificant," Folger Porter said.

In recent years, Folger Porter used tactics some lawmakers considered heavy handed to get the bill passed. Those included sending lawmakers roses and teddy bears with beating hearts. She also held rallies at the Statehouse where a tall, three story heart shaped balloon was tethered to the Statehouse lawn. She was also a spokesman for former U.S Senate candidate Roy Moore as he faced pedophilia allegations. 

In an email, Folger Porter said she has no regrets. "I'll take a strong bill over a photo-op any day," she said. Earlier this week, Faith 2 Action sent an email to supporters that contained pictures of Folger Porter with some of the lawmakers who backed the bill. She said she would be taking her efforts to Michigan to fight for the "Heartbeat Bill" there.  She asked, "which state would like to borrow our 3 story Heartbeat Bill balloon?"

