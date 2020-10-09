Drop Boxes Are Allowed Now But Counties Aren't Putting Them Up Yet

By Oct 9, 2020
  • Sign for ballot dropbox at Delaware County Board of Elections
    Sign for ballot dropbox at Delaware County Board of Elections
    Jo Ingles

Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and staffed locations throughout their counties. But counties are not rushing out to set up those boxes. 

Cuyahoga County had wanted to put drop boxes at six county libraries. The U.S. District Court said the county could have them but when asked if that will happen immediately, Board of Elections spokesman Mike West said he couldn’t comment on the issue because it is still being litigated.

Franklin County Board of Elections spokesman Aaron Sellers said it’s a moot point right now because Secretary of State Frank LaRose has appealed that ruling.

There is a possibility that a stay on the order allowing more drop boxes could be handed down soon. 

