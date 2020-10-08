Federal Judge Reopens Ballot Drop Box Case And Allows Staffed Drop Boxes At Remote Site

A federal judge says Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose must allow counties to set up multiple ballot drop box sites.

U.S. District judge Dan Polster says the pandemic is putting greater strain on the mail system and increasing the demand for remote voting options. He says LaRose’s directive allowing drop boxes only on board of elections properties is unfair, particularly in larger counties. And he says LaRose hasn’t presented evidence to show multiple drop boxes would pose a security risk.

The ruling allows Cuyahoga county to set up staffed ballot collection sites at six county libraries and other counties could do the same. Polster said his incorrect interpretation of LaRose’s directive led him to dismiss the case earlier this weekend so it has now been reopened.